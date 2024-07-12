3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.54 and last traded at $100.98. Approximately 425,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,365,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

