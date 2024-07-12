3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,517. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.