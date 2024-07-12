36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 803.6% in June

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 803.6% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of KRKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 112,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.