36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 803.6% in June

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 803.6% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
36Kr Stock Performance
Shares of KRKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 112,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.01.
36Kr Company Profile
