2,495 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,337,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,805,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.97. 309,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.