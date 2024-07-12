20,443 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.21. 1,275,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,947. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

