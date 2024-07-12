20,398 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,260,000 after purchasing an additional 443,568 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,487,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after acquiring an additional 845,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 4,800,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

