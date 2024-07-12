19,686 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,836,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 194,911 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after buying an additional 347,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

