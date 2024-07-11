ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $28.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.18.
ZTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
