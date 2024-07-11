Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,907. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

