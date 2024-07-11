Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $2,160,463.40 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

