Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.68

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 136777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $67,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

