Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.63. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 137,192 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ZETA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
