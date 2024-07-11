Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZETA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.77.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.