ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Hits $431,904.27

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $431,904.27 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.