Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZAPPW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,513. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

