Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZAPPW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,513. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
