YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) versus Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Financial Analysis

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kforce and YY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 3 1 0 2.25 YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Kforce currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Kforce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kforce is more favorable than YY Group.

This table compares Kforce and YY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.53 billion 0.76 $61.08 million $2.89 20.59 YY Group $31.77 million 0.99 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 3.78% 36.39% 17.18% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kforce beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, insurance, retail, and technology industries. The FA businesses segment offers talent solutions to its clients in areas, including financial planning and analysis, business intelligence analysis, general accounting, transactional accounting, business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. It also provides consultants in lower skilled areas comprising loan servicing and support, customer and call center support, data entry, and other administrative roles. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial and business services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.