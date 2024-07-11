YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.73. 1,025,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,421,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

