Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in June

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.6 %

YARIY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 95,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

