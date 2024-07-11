Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.27

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 170102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

