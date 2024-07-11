XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.04 and last traded at $102.66. 502,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,422,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $4,380,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

