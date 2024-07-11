Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WYNMY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.05%.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.