Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $526.38 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $526.38 million and approximately $211.37 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,403,589 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 271,397,686.76195145 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.93010514 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $159,123,683.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

