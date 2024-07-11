Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Down 3.5%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 12,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 72,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

