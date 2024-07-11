Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.70.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current year.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
