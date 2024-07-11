Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

