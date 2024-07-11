Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 33,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,348,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,193.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 129,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,529,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

