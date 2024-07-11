Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $43.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.23.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,221 shares of company stock worth $10,951,185. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

