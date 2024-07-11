WBI Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. WBI Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,676,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,276,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896. The firm has a market cap of $306.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $107.99.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
