WBI Investments LLC Sells 38,585 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after buying an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $95,865,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.45. 3,002,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.