WBI Investments LLC Sells 38,585 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after buying an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $95,865,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.45. 3,002,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.