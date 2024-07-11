WBI Investments LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.46. 171,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,759. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

