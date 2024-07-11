WBI Investments LLC Sells 14,214 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 7.1 %

LEG traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.