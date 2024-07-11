WBI Investments LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 580,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,122,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

