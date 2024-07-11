WBI Investments LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,713,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,875,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

