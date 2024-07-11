WBI Investments LLC Cuts Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 418,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,377. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.