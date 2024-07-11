WBI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,121 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,222. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 5,550,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.