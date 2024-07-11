Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $53.41

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.41, but opened at $55.95. Wayfair shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 305,733 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Wayfair Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

