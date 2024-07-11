Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 22.2%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) was up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 98,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 104,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

See Also

