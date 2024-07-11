Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Down 16.7%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 142,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 102,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

