Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.31. 29,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 44,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 93,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

