Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.31. 29,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 44,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
