VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNRX

VolitionRx Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.