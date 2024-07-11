VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Down 0.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.31). 365,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 224,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £753.25 million, a P/E ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 489.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.02. The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 120.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

