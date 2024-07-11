Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Up 125.8% in June

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the June 15th total of 952,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 5.0 %

VIGL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

