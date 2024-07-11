Vertical Research Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to “Buy”

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.