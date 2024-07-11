Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $17.25 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $1,052.85 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $17.25 or 0.00030070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

