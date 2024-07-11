VeraBank N.A. Takes $260,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.