VeraBank N.A. Takes $260,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.
Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:VLO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.