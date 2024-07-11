VeraBank N.A. Sells 89 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.66. 2,834,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

