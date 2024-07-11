VeraBank N.A. Sells 1,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. 3,867,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,497. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $104.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

