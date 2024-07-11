VeraBank N.A. Sells 101 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DE traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.44. 1,475,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

