Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.56 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Velas has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $718,265.81 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,702,152 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

