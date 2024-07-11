Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is PrairieView Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $99,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,839,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,289. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

